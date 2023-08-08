Beyonce’s Renaissance World Tour on Aug. 9 at Bank of America Stadium is guaranteed to bring majors crowds — and increased traffic — to Uptown Charlotte.

Wondering where to park? Need suggestions on where to eat? Looking for a Bey-themed pre-party?

QCity Metro has created an Ultimate Guide to the Renaissance Tour in Charlotte with parking options, alternate ways to get to the stadium, where to eat and a few ideas for what to do before and after the show.

Preparing for the show

Getting to the show

DRIVE / PARK

Streets nearest the stadium are likely to be closed during the concert and free parking will be extremely hard to find.

The closest parking options will be street parking near Romare Bearden Park, as well as lots and decks at 1106 S Tryon Street, 498 W. Morehead Street, Legacy Union, Mint Street and Charlotte Plaza Garage, among others.

Concertgoers can expect to pay anywhere from $5 to upwards of $50 for the special event.

RIDESHARE

The stadium has a designated rideshare drop-off and pick-up location for the event. The designated point at the corner of Third Street and Church Street near Romare Bearden Park.

LIGHTRAIL / PARK & RIDE

Charlotte’s light rail, LYNX, has more than 25 stops between UNC Charlotte and Pineville. There are eleven parking options at on the route, most of which are free, and allow guests to park their cars before riding. Rides are $2.20 per person.

The closest LYNX stops to the stadium are Carson, Stonewall and the Convention Center stations. Each of these are just blocks from Bank of American Stadium.

Box office, opening time, show start

If you’re planning to purchase last minute tickets, the box office opens at the stadium at 9:00 a.m. on for the mid-week show. Some concertgoers have also praised GameTime, Ticketmaster and other online options for day-of tickets.

The show is set to begin at 8:00 p.m. with doors opening to VIP ticketholders at 6:00 p.m. and general public at 6:30 p.m.

Stadium rules to know about

MOBILE TICKETS ONLY

Mobile tickets are required to enter the stadium. According to their website, guests will be to use the Panthers’ free Wi-Fi, if needed, to access their tickets at the gate.

ALL GATES ARE OPEN

“All three main gates will be open” at the stadium on Renaissance night, according to the Panthers’ website. Concertgoers can choose between North Gate, East Gate and South Gate to enter.

WATER BOTTLE POLICY

Guests are allowed to bring two “sealed, plastic, non-flavored water bottles” each with them into the show.

BAG SIZING & OTHER POLICIES

Other typical stadium policies are likely to remain in place for the concert. Rules like “clear bags only,” sizing requirements for signs, and a lengthy list of prohibited items will all likely apply on Renaissance night.

Be sure to double-check the requirements before heading to the concert.

Rain will (most likely) not impact the show

Rain isn’t currently in the forecast for the Aug. 9 show in Charlotte, but in case it does, don’t worry. At the Washington, D.C. stop, it rained nearly the entire show, but like Beyonce’s 2016 Formation World Tour stop in Raleigh, N.C., the rain didn’t stop anything.

Knowles still performed the set list as planned.

Where to eat nearby

To prepare for the show, get all the energy you’ll need with a nice meal. Reservations will be tough at this point, but there are lots of area restaurants in walking — or a short rideshare or light rail ride — distance of the stadium.

STIR

The indoor-outdoor restaurant in South End has menu with a little something for nearly all palettes — and its just a few blocks from the stadium.

MERT’S HEART & SOUL

If you’re craving soul food before the Renaissance Tour, this place has it. From fried chicken and collard greens to homemade desserts and their staple sweet cornbread, Mert’s is an Uptown Charlotte favorite.

MIDNIGHT DINER

An Uptown staple, Midnight Diner is casual and is all-but-guaranteed to be a hotspot before and after the show. The 24-hour eatery offers comfort food, breakfast, cocktails and more.

QUE FRESA

Tacos and tequila are just beyond Uptown at Que Fresa. The restaurant has lots of taco options, a full tequila bar and more on the menu. And the restaurant is just a few blocks west of Bank of America Stadium.

Before and afterparties

The Renaissance Tour has promised to bring out the “Virgo’s Groove” in nearly everyone, regardless of their zodiac sign, and there’s no shortage of pre- and post-show parties to prove it.

ROAD TO RENAISSANCE PRE-PARTY

A DJ, Beyonce-themed drinks, raffles and swag bags are set to happen in South End at the Coterie Concept’s pre-Bey-party.

LEMONADE STAND PARTY

The party at Resident Culture in South End is set for 4 p.m. to 1 a.m. and includes free lemonade all day — add Deep Eddy’s Vodka for $7 — along with free rides to the stadium and Beyonce-themed trivia.

BEEHIVE AFTERMATH

The afterparty at QC Social Lounge promises hookah, drink specials and bottle service through 2 a.m.