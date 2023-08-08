The Mecklenburg County District Attorney’s Office tried one defendant and convicted five others who entered guilty pleas during the week of July 31.

Superior Court Judge Matt J. Osman presided over these matters.

Bryan Bracy, 27, was tried for possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and being a habitual felon. The jury found him guilty as charged. Judge Osman sentenced Bracy to 96-128 months in prison.

Nico Benn, 28, pled guilty to possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. Judge Osman sentenced Benn to 9-20 months in prison; that sentence was suspended pending his successful completion of 24 months of supervised probation.

As a condition of his probation, Benn must serve 19 days in the Mecklenburg County Jail.

Wellington Wallace, 48, pled guilty to possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, misdemeanor carrying a concealed gun, and being a habitual felon. Judge Osman sentenced Wallace to 70-96 months in prison.

Keith Joyner, 44, pled guilty to possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and attempted trafficking cocaine. Judge Osman sentenced Joyner to 31-47 months in prison.

Albert Green, 49, pled guilty to possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, misdemeanor carrying a concealed gun, and being a habitual felon. Judge Osman sentenced Green to 76-104 months in prison.

Joseph Phillips, 44, pled guilty to possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and second-degree burglary. Judge Osman sentenced Phillips to a total of 62-94 months in prison.