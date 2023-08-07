LeeDonna Kimbrough, the wife of Rev. Casey Kimbrough, pastor at Mount Carmel Baptist Church, passed away on Saturday.

Rev. Kimbrough has served as the pastor of the west Charlotte church since 1990. He and his wife were affectionately called by their church nicknames, Pastor K and Lady K, according to the church website.

On Sunday, he shared reflections of his wife from their daughter Rebecca on Facebook.

“I had the extreme privilege to love and to be loved fiercely by LeeDonna Kimbrough,” the post read. “She was my momma bear, a rock. Our hearts are filled with grief of her passing, but we find joy and peace that she is no longer in earthy pain.”

No further details have been announced at this time.

QCity Metro reached out to Mount Carmel Baptist Church for comment.