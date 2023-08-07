The Charlotte International Arts Festival (CIAF) is set to return to the city Sept. 15 – Oct. 1 to celebrate “creativity, innovation and art.”

The more-than-two-weeks-long festival highlights local and international artists and brings them to Uptown Charlotte as well as Ballantyne for live performances, cultural expressions, art installations and food showcases.

This year, CIAF will feature more than 200 events at more than 15 venues across the city. Many of the events are free and open to the public; ticketed events start at $5.

CIAF 2023 will include:

17 days

170 free events

150 art installations

120 musical acts

75 vendors at the International Bazaar

9 Blumenthal Fellows

15+ venues, including three free outdoor stages

2 hit Broadway shows

This year, the festival is also partnering with Festival of India for an event at Belk Theater on Sept. 23 with Indian dance, food, art and music, as well as the Latin American Festival for an “interactive village” with a marketplace, performances, food and music the same day at Ballantyne’s Backyard.

Festivalgoers can also expect group fitness classes and meditation opportunities in two locations — Ballantyne’s Backyard and Levine Avenue of the Arts — on Saturdays and Sundays amid CIAF art installations.

Musical acts will also happen at Levine Avenue of the Arts and Ballantyne’s Backyard as well as a stage on Wells Fargo Plaza and at new Ballantyne venue The Amp.

The International Bazaar, a collection of 75 local merchants, vendors and nonprofit organizations, is set for the last weekend of the festival, Sept. 29 – 30. Guests can expect art, food and other item that represent the diversity and creativity of the city.

Many more cultural events, artists highlights, showcases and other creative happenings are set during the festival. Checkout the full festival lineup here.