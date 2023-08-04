Charlotte Mecklenburg Police arrested a local pastor with child sex charges Friday morning.

Robert “Bobby” Price was charged with 13 counts of indecent liberties with a child and one count of statutory sexual offense from incidents dating by to 2001 and as recent as 2011, police said.

The victims were between the ages of nine to 15 years old at the time, police said.

Price, a registered sex offender, is the associate pastor at Camino Charlotte in northeast Charlotte. Before that, he was a pastor at Kings Way Baptist Church in Concord, where he met many of the victims, police said.

In August 2014, Price was convicted of two counts of indecent liberties with a child and was sentenced to 16 months in jail. He served all 16 months and was released in December 2015, police said.

Price was previously charged with five counts of indecent liberties with a child in Mecklenburg County and several other charges in Cabarrus County in 2013 from incidents involving three juveniles that took place from 2000 to 2006.

CMPD asks any victims to reach out to the department regardless of when the crime occurred. Any victims of Price or anyone with a tip on a case involving Price should call 704-336-7495 and ask for Detective Carey.

Tips can also be submitted anonymously to Crime Stoppers by calling 704-334-1600 or visiting http://charlottecrimestoppers.com/.