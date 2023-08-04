Arts & Science Council (ASC) President Krista Terrell has resigned and will leave the organization by the end of this year, ASC announced today.

Terrell has worked at ASC for 21 years, the last two as president, leading the organization through a time of staff cuts after the city of Charlotte redirected much of the funding that once flowed through ASC.

Terrell said in a statement that she is “extremely proud” of the work accomplished under her leadership.

She noted more grant dollars going to local artists, putting more teaching artists in public schools, and working to reaffirm ASC’s “commitment to cultural equity.”

“I am grateful to have led ASC’s team in pushing our work forward and to ASC’s board for trusting me to lead the organization,” Terrell said in the statement.

QCity Metro reached out to Terrell for further comment on her departure.

ASC’s board of directors, chaired by Tony Perez, will lead a search for a new president, the organization said in its statement.

Check back as this story is being updated.