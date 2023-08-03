When Ethan Brown’s family was deciding which school to enroll him in for kindergarten,

attending a few summer events at Trinity Episcopal School made the decision easy. Ethan’s

now a fourth grader, and his mother is confident they made the right choice.

“For Ethan, the K-8 experience allows him to be younger longer, at least from a social-exposure perspective,” said his mother, Dr. Jonisha Brown.

Imana Sherrill, Trinity’s Head of School, said, “K-8 is a really unique experience because we’re

focused on the most important stage of their development. We are experts in adolescence, and we empower our students to discover who they are and want to be during this critical stage of development without the influence of High Schoolers.

Dr. Jonisha Brown and her son Ethan Brown.

“We don’t have one foot in high school thinking about what we’ve got to do to master high

school,” Sherrill said. “We are masters of the most important stages of education and set the

foundation for their future so they can go wherever they want to go in high school.”

Trinity’s Kindergarten through Eighth Grade model helps students find and maintain their own academic pace. Students build a strong sense of community and have a greater sense of

confidence, and feel safe to take the risks that learning requires.

That philosophy was a draw for the Brown family. “We wanted to give Ethan this time at Trinity to have space to learn how he learns … and he’s been able to build that foundation really well,” Brown said. “Especially as a Black boy, it was important to us for him to have the space to be himself and learn in a more nurturing environment .”

Founded in August 2000, Trinity Episcopal School embraces families from diverse religious,

cultural, and economic backgrounds. The school seeks to expand students’ horizons without

exposure to the social pressures of high school.

Imana Sherrill, photo by Daija Peeler

Leadership and mentorship

Trinity’s K-8 model provides an environment where students in grades 6-8 begin taking on leadership roles and are often the beneficiaries of athletic program funding, new technology, and other resources that otherwise might not be provided until high school. Eighth graders find themselves captaining sports teams, leading honor councils and assuming starring roles in school productions.

And most importantly, for some, they get the opportunity to mentor and serve as role models for the younger children.

One way is through the Science Buddies program, where eighth-grade students pair with Kindergartners on fun and engaging science activities.

Admissions Director Jennifer Moore, one of the founders of the Science Buddies program, said it started as a way for upper- and lower-school students to connect.

“We used to pair them up early in the year; now it’s turned into this big thing where the seventh graders cannot wait until the eighth grade when their Science Buddies opportunity comes,” Moore said. “It really is the sweetest opportunity to watch these eighth graders take on the responsibility of mentoring these younger people, and they really rise to the occasion.”

Michael Messele, who recently graduated from East Mecklenburg High School in Charlotte, participated in Science Buddies as a Trinity eighth grader. He said he credits the program for sparking a connection with Clara, a student he mentored during the program who, like him, was diagnosed with Type 1 diabetes.

“It’s a really cool connection we shared,” Messele said. “We bonded together outside of our common disease and just learned about each other, whether it be the simple things of ‘what’s your favorite book’ or what her favorite color was.”

They remained in touch with each other through Trinity’s Extended Day program, he said, connected by “the unique struggles that we still share and the common things that we’d like to do.”

For Messele, perhaps the most rewarding part of attending Trinity is his confidence in knowing his purpose, something many students might struggle with at that age.

“Trinity teaches and develops and molds people into the people that we want to see in our society — shaping them, building them into becoming leaders,” he said. “I think K-8 is definitely the right time to send your kids to a school like Trinity.”

Community-building

Trinity is uptown Charlotte’s only independent K-8 school. Its location allows students easy access to educational and cultural resources in the center city.

“We don’t have a library here on our campus; our students walk down Seventh Street and go to ImaginOn and check out books and learn how to do research,” Sherrill said. “Our kids walk to the Children’s Theater to see a play and go to Discovery Place for deeper science education.

Where else do students get the opportunity to do that? Our kids are comfortable talking with the neighbors, and part of the educational experience is walking and “noticing” on their walks through the city.”

Such access “introduces the children to the city in a way that’s still protected, but enriches the learning experience for the kids,” said Dr. Brown, Ethan’s mother.

The school’s service learning component also connects students to the wider community as well as to each other.

In kindergarten, Ethan worked with Friendship Trays, delivering meals to disabled and elderly people. Brown said the kids learn how organizations support members of the community. The service project “shows them how they can be a citizen of Charlotte,” she said.

About Trinity Episcopal School

Mission: Challenge students to academic excellence while honoring them as individuals with unique potential.

Core values: Creating scholars, nurturing spirituality, and embracing diversity. 2022-23 enrollment: 440

Gender of students: 55% girls, 45% boys

To learn more about Trinity, visit their website.

