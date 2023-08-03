Cuzzo’s Cuisine will open its third location next month inside the food court of Charlotte Premium Outlets, owner Andarrio Johnson announced Wednesday.

Johnson opened the Southern cuisine-centric restaurant as a food truck in 2014 alongside his cousin Anglee Brown.

In 2016, the partners opened their first brick-and-mortar location at 3418 Tuckaseegee Road. Their second location, Cuzzo’s Cuisine II, opened in February 2022 at 9601 N. Tryon Street, across from UNC Charlotte.

Johnson said the shopping center management contacted him when a food court spot became available. He said the opportunity was a “perfect match.”

Johnson told QCity Metro many customers traveled from south Charlotte to the Tuckaseegee Road location. “They don’t have to travel as far,” he said.

“That’s a whole other big market on the south side, so it just makes sense.”

The third location will offer a smaller menu than Johnson’s other locations but will keep the restaurant’s most popular dishes, including lobster macaroni and cheese.

“Cuzzo’s is a Charlotte institution, and we’ve built a great relationship with Andarrio and Anglee,” said Sharon Campbell, Charlotte Premium Outlets’ general manager, in a statement.

Campbell also referenced Cuzzo’s food truck being on-site at the outlets over the last few years.

“We cannot wait to take the next step with the team and open in our food court – their authentic and mouthwatering menu options will certainly resonate with our hungry shoppers and food enthusiasts,”

Johnson said the grand opening is slated for early September.

To stay updated on Cuzzo’s Cuisine’s opening, visit Charlotte Premium Outlets’ website and Instagram.