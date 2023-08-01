National Black Business Month begins today. The month celebrates a time to highlight and support Black entrepreneurs and their impact on the United States economy.

Despite hardships like racism, a deficit in generational wealth, and less access to funding, many Black people have shown resilience and ingenuity through entrepreneurship.

Locally, the Black business community comprises hundreds of entrepreneurs, organizations and advocacy groups helping to make Black-owned businesses a permanent part of Charlotte’s culture.

But there’s more work to do. Here’s how you can get involved for National Black Business Month:

1. Join a community

Charlotte is full of social groups and mission-focused organizations that are dedicated to supporting the city’s growing landscape of Black entrepreneurs. Many of these groups provide resources, space to make connections, and opportunities to start or grown a business.

Black Owned Charlotte Inc. (BOCI) – BOCI is supports the growth of Black-owned marketing agencies across Charlotte. BOCI provides networking opportunities and special events to members.

The Charlotte Black Business Facebook Group – This Facebook group helps Charlotte’s Black business owners promote their services to others in the group. The group also supports networking and offers affordable online promotional rates throughout the year for entrepreneurs.

CLT Black Owned – This group exists to “increase the visibility” of local Black entrepreneurs. The organization describes itself as a “social good company” that helps connect the public directly to Black-owned businesses they can support. They host special events and lead initiatives that support Black-owned.

Black Business Owners Corporation (BBOC) -This company offers networking opportunities, branding and business development for local entrepreneurs. They also host a weekly Black Food Truck event.

Eat Black Charlotte – This group shares about various Black-owned eateries in Charlotte on social media. The group also hosts an annual food truck event in June.

2. Shop Black-owned

Shopping Black-owned retail is a great way to celebrate National Black Business Month. Charlotte has several shops and retail options that support Black entrepreneurship

Black-owned Pop Up Marketplace (Aug. 4-6) – The marketplace is a limited shopping experience that transforms a space West Boulevard space into a totally Black-owned store for the weekend. Shop clothes, specialty items, art, skincare and more.

Brown Sugar Collab – This woman-owned store in South End sells products made by Black woman entrepreneurs. Find accessories, art, candles and more here.

Happy Kat Candles & Gifts – This Black-owned gift shop in Northlake Mall sells products from other small businesses. The store has candles, specialty gifts and other.

Search for Black-owned stores in Charlotte and stop in to shop

3. Support Black-owned media

Having a voice is important, and Black-owned media helps protect that voice. By financially supporting QCity Metro, you help support journalism focused on coverage that matters most to Charlotte’s Black communities.

4. Dine at Black-owned business

Stop by and have a meal at places like Mert’s Heart & Soul, Day & Night Cereal Bar, Fumee’ Kitchen & Cocktails, Freshwaters, Sub One Hoagie, Tattooz & Booz, 7th Restaurant, Stats, Romeo’s Vegan Burgers or other Black brick-and-mortar eateries across the city.