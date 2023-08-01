AfroFuturism Fest is canceled this year, festival organizers announced on Tuesday morning.

Initially scheduled for Labor Day weekend, the festival was set to showcase the work of Black tech professionals, makers, scientists, thinkers and entrepreneurs in Charlotte.

Several factors contributed to the cancellation, including some that organizers described as beyond their control.

Black Tech Interactive (BTI), the organization that planned the festival, will be paused for “recalibration.” At the same time, organizers will find better ways to work with Black millennial entrepreneurs around building tech-centric ventures.

“This work requires our attention and focus, as there is much to do in this regard,” Henry Rock, executive director of City Startup Labs, BTI’s parent organization, said in a statement.