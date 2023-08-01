Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools will host an open career fair on Thursday, Aug. 3 at South County Regional Library, at 5801 Read Road.

The district is looking to fill positions in school nutrition, maintenance, after-school programs, assistant teaching, transportation and more.

School administrators are set to be on-site during the fair to speak with candidates about available positions.

Potential candidates can RSVP here.

If you go:

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools Career Fair

South County Regional Library, 5801 Rea Rd, Charlotte, NC 28277

Thursday, Aug. 3; 10 a.m.–1 p.m.