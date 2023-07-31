From sports to concerts, there are lots of events coming to the Charlotte area in August. Whether you’re looking for a solo day or group outing with friends and family, there’s a little something for everyone.

Here’s what happening this month:

Carolina Panthers Fan Fest– Aug. 2

See Bryce Young and the team in action ahead of the season. Tickets start at $5.

QCity Metro’s Black-owned Market w/ Charlotte Black Owned – Aug. 4- 6

Come shop a limited, pop-up store made up of local Black-owned businesses. More than 30 business will be present in the store with clothes, jewelry, skin and body care, and other specialty items.

D.L. Huhgley – Aug. 4- 6

Comedian, actor and host D.L. Hughley will perform five sets at The Comedy Zone in Charlotte. Tickets start at $35.

Snoop Dogg, Wiz Khalifa – Aug. 8

Guests can expect a show packed with a few legendary hip hop artists, including Too $hort, Warren G and others. Tickets are available for $35 and up.

Beyonce – Aug.9

Be prepared for the Beyhive to swarm the streets of Uptown Charlotte as Queen Bey continues the Renaissance World Tour at Bank of America Stadium. Tickets start at $210.

Big 3 Basketball League – Aug. 5

Ice Cube’ three-on-three basketball league made up of former NBA and international players will come to the Spectrum Center. Tickets are as low as $18.50.

Moneybagg Yo – Aug.6

The Memphis rapper will continue his Larger than Life Tour at the Spectrum Center. Tickets start at $49.50.