Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened Friday in northeast Charlotte

According to a statement from the department, shortly before 7:30 p.m., officers responded to an assault with a deadly weapon with injury call for service in the 1900 block of Prospect Drive.

When officers arrived, they discovered a victim suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.

Officers saw the suspect vehicle leaving the scene at a high rate of speed and attempted to stop the suspect vehicle but were unsuccessful, police said.

Police said a pursuit ensued because the crime was considered “dangerous to life.” The suspect vehicle crashed at the intersection of Cinderella Lane and Sugar Creek Road.

No one was injured due to the collision, police said.

Police took multiple suspects into custody. The victim was transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, police said.

The investigation into this case is active and ongoing. Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600 or http://charlottecrimestoppers.com/.