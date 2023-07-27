Thursday
- Music at the Met: Join us on the patio every Thursday evening for live music by local musicians while enjoying food and drinks from surrounding restaurants. This week’s musician is Nate Randall.
- Far East Deep South Film Screening: Enjoy a screening of Far East Deep South, the award-winning documentary feature film that follows the Chiu family on a surprising journey through Mississippi in search of their lost family history.
Friday
- Sample Syrup | A summer night with curated cocktails and soulful beats: Check out this summer night with curated cocktails, soulful beats and more.
- Unplugged+Live Concert Series at CNE -Dupp & Swat: Listen to independent artists at this acoustic event.
Saturday
- BLK Summer Fest ’23: Enjoy an evening full of great food, drinks, Black-owned vendors and good vibes!
- Black Masculinity and Mental Health: Join mental health professionals for a discussion about mental health and Black men.
Sunday
- BLK Joy Brunch Party: Multiple DJs, lots of food, and a party atmosphere at Westend Tavern.
- The Incredible Joy of Collecting African American Art: Join Author Patrick Diamond & Private Collector and Mint Trustee Quincy Lee as they chat about Diamond’s book, “The Incredible Joy of Collecting African American Art.”
- Ain’t Too Proud: The Life and Times of The Temptations: Watch this smash-hit Broadway musical that follows The Temptations’ extraordinary journey from the streets of Detroit to the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.
- Sunday Funday Comedy Show: This new monthly comedy show is hosted by comedian and actor Leonard Ouzt, and features a different headliner each month.