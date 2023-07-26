For many people, finding a therapist is a daunting task that keeps them from accessing necessary tools for protecting their mental health.

Why it matters: In 2021, it is estimated that only 39% of Black adults with any mental illness were treated, compared to 52% of non-Hispanic white adults, according to the Center for Behavioral Health Statistics and Quality.

One way to treat mental illnesses, such as anxiety and depression, is with therapy.

QCity Metro spoke with two therapists for tips on starting your mental health journey; here’s what they had to say.

Benefits of therapy

According to mental health professionals, therapy has multiple benefits.

“[Therapy will] help you with your mood. It’ll help you feel lighter,” Samantha Reinier, a licensed therapist at Isaiah Counseling and Wellness, a Black-owned private practice, said.

Therapy also helps people recognize and change problematic behaviors, Reinier said.

It can also help with dealing with sadness and learning new coping skills, according to Reinier.

Finding the right therapist

There are several types of therapy, according to Montina Myers-Galloway, a licensed therapist who owns a private practice specializing in therapy for Black women.

“There could be cognitive behavioral therapy, there are emotionally-focused behavioral therapy, dialectical behavior,” Myers-Galloway said. “Those are all fancy terms, just for different perspectives on how we as professionals see mental health and [how] to solve problems.”

Clients are also encouraged to talk with their therapist about different forms of therapy they might be interested in and the benefits of each one.

Myers-Galloway said someone could decide the best form of therapy for them by monitoring the impact on their thoughts, behaviors and emotions. Certain methods work well for specific circumstances.

“Cognitive Behavioral Therapy may be helpful for you if you are noticing that your negative thoughts are causing self-sabotaging behaviors. Dialectical Behavioral Therapy may be helpful for you if you have [difficulty] regulating emotionally and relating to others.”

Reinier recommends people be direct and communicate their needs and goals with their therapist.

“It takes research and sometimes trial and error to find out which works best for you,” Reinier said.

For those intimated by therapy, Myers-Galloway suggests they “start small.”

“Even if you don’t initiate a relationship with a therapist, start small with books or podcasts,” she said.

Myers-Galloway recommends “Therapy for Black Girls,” a podcast hosted by psychologist Joy Harden Bradford and “Woman Evolve” by pastor Sarah Jakes Roberts.

Reinier recommends the books “Set Boundaries: Find Peace,” by Nedra Tawwab and “Attached,” by Amir Levine and Rachel Heller.

Myers-Galloway suggests starting the search for a therapist online.

“If finding a therapist of color is specifically important to you,” Myers-Galloway said. “Start by searching directories specifically for Black people and people of color.”

Reinier recommends the website Psychology Today to find therapists, which can be sorted by insurance and location.

To find therapists that cater to Black women, both experts suggest using Therapy for Black Girls.com.

Myers-Galloway also recommends calling your insurance company and asking about in-network mental health benefits.

From there, the first session is usually intake. During intake, clients share background information on what they want to discuss or work on during future sessions.

Some therapists offer free consultations to see if they would be a good fit for clients, Reinier said. Patients can determine whether a therapist provides free consultation by contacting them directly.

Myers-Galloway also recommends utilizing telehealth options, a method of meeting virtually with a practitioner.

And sometimes, there’s more vetting to do after finding a therapist.

“Not every therapist you meet for the first time [will] be the right therapist for you,” Reinier said.

Myers-Galloway said a client has likely found the right therapist if they feel “seen,” accountable and that progress is being made.

A therapist might not be the best fit if the therapist talks too much about themselves or allow sessions not to focus on the client, according to Reinier and Myers-Galloway.

If a therapist isn’t a match, Reinier says to tell them. Many therapists can help connect clients with other options.

Making the most out of therapy

Once a person finds a therapist, the next step is to get the maximum benefits from therapy.

Myers-Galloway says establishing a trusting and confidential relationship with your therapist is key.

She said a great relationship can be built through being open and honest.

“You’re paying for the service,” Reinier said. “So, make sure you’re honest; utilize [therapy]. Be transparent. Tell [the therapist] everything that you’re thinking, you’re feeling, and that’s the best way for you to make the most out of it.”

Reinier said being present and in the moment during therapy can also be helpful.

To make being present easier, Myers-Galloway suggests bringing a notebook with topics you want to discuss. She also recommends that clients have a known goal they are working toward.

“To get the most out of therapy,” Myers-Galloway said. “Have in your mind something that you will be proud of accomplishing by the end of the therapeutic experience.”