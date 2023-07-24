The 2023-2024 school year is just weeks away, and with families preparing to return to school, school supplies will be on high demand.
And as inflation and the costs of nearly everything is rising lately, some families might need extra support in getting everything on students’ supply lists as they prepare for the first day of school.
There are a number of local organizations hosting back-to-school events and supple drives. Here are a few:
I AM ART INC ” BACK TO SCHOOL BASH”
When: Aug.5
Where: 1726 Alleghany Street
Time: 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.
Enjoy live music, free food, vendors, and bouncy houses, among other activities, and receive backpacks filled with school supplies.
When: July 29
Where: 9205 East Independence
Time:12 p.m. to 3 p.m.
Bring your children to participate in a Stuff-the-Backpack Sale. Bring your own backpack or purchase one of theirs for $25.99 and stuff it full with as much as you can.
There will be free food, a mobile petting zoo, face painting, snow cones, vendors, and discounted kids’ apparel & accessories.
When: July 29
Where: Victoria Lanes Entertainment and Event Center (125 Morlake Drive, Mooresville, NC)
Time: 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.
Guardians of the Children -Mooresville Chapter is hosting its 3rd Annual School Supply Car & Bike Show. Families can enjoy the bounce houses, raffles, prizes, the car show and support local vendors. Register for cars & bikes at 8:30 am. People are asked to donate cash or bring school supplies.
Mecklenburg County Sherrif’s Officer’s Stars and Cars
When: August 6
Where: 1600 W. Trade St.
Times: 9:30 a.m. – 3 p.m.
Mecklenburg County Sherrif’s Officer will host their annual back-to-school event, which features free school supplies, games, food, and more for the community to enjoy.
When: August 19
Where: 10210 Berkeley Place Drive, Suite 260, Charlotte, NC
Time: 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.
Over two dozen local businesses come together to give back to the youth for the children returning to school for this upcoming 2023-2024 school year.
Just For You Barber Styling Academy
When: August 27
Where: 5108-5 Reagan Dr.
Time: 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
JFY Barber Styling Academy will be providing haircuts and hairstyles and sneakers for children experiencing housing insecurities.
We will continue to update this list.
Awesome school that you graduated from . Keep up the excellent reporting! From one Eagle to Another!