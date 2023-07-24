The 2023-2024 school year is just weeks away, and with families preparing to return to school, school supplies will be on high demand.

And as inflation and the costs of nearly everything is rising lately, some families might need extra support in getting everything on students’ supply lists as they prepare for the first day of school.

There are a number of local organizations hosting back-to-school events and supple drives. Here are a few:

I AM ART INC ” BACK TO SCHOOL BASH”

When: Aug.5

Where: 1726 Alleghany Street

Time: 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Enjoy live music, free food, vendors, and bouncy houses, among other activities, and receive backpacks filled with school supplies.

Independence Harley-Davidson

When: July 29

Where: 9205 East Independence

Time:12 p.m. to 3 p.m.

Bring your children to participate in a Stuff-the-Backpack Sale. Bring your own backpack or purchase one of theirs for $25.99 and stuff it full with as much as you can.

There will be free food, a mobile petting zoo, face painting, snow cones, vendors, and discounted kids’ apparel & accessories.



School Supply Car & Bike Show

When: July 29

Where: Victoria Lanes Entertainment and Event Center (125 Morlake Drive, Mooresville, NC)

Time: 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Guardians of the Children -Mooresville Chapter is hosting its 3rd Annual School Supply Car & Bike Show. Families can enjoy the bounce houses, raffles, prizes, the car show and support local vendors. Register for cars & bikes at 8:30 am. People are asked to donate cash or bring school supplies.

Mecklenburg County Sherrif’s Officer’s Stars and Cars

When: August 6

Where: 1600 W. Trade St.

Times: 9:30 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Mecklenburg County Sherrif’s Officer will host their annual back-to-school event, which features free school supplies, games, food, and more for the community to enjoy.

Back to School Pop-up Shop

When: August 19

Where: 10210 Berkeley Place Drive, Suite 260, Charlotte, NC

Time: 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Over two dozen local businesses come together to give back to the youth for the children returning to school for this upcoming 2023-2024 school year.

Just For You Barber Styling Academy

When: August 27

Where: 5108-5 Reagan Dr.

Time: 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

JFY Barber Styling Academy will be providing haircuts and hairstyles and sneakers for children experiencing housing insecurities.

We will continue to update this list.