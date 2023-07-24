The C.W. Williams Community Health Center, Inc. (CWWCHC) hosted a groundbreaking ceremony announcing the start of construction for a new medical facility Monday morning.

CWWCHC is a community health center that has served the Mecklenburg area for more than 40 years.

The new medical facility will replace its’ existing 83-year-old main campus building, located at 3333 Wilkinson Boulevard.

Why it matters: More than 60% of CWWCHC patients are Black.

Furthermore, 48% of its patients self-pay for services.

“Every single person, whether you are rich, poor, or middle-income,” CEO Debra Weeks said. “You are entitled to the best possible medical care.”

The new building will cost a total of $11 million and serve as both a medical and dental facility for patients needing healthcare.

The new building will be two stories high and increase to 17,700 square feet from the existing 14,470 main campus building.

The facility will feature medical, dental, behavioral health, women’s health, pediatric and traditional Chinese medicine clinics.

In addition to providing these services, the center will offer a drive-through pharmacy, a lactation area, a laboratory, a food pantry, a demonstration kitchen and an outdoor seating plaza.

Construction is expected to be completed during the summer of 2024.

CWWCHC currently has two open locations in Charlotte: 800 Old Pineville Road and 800 Clanton Road, Suites M and J.

