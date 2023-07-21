From pop superstars to soul artists and rap legends, the Queen City will see lots of concerts happen this year.

And the list keeps growing. Here’s who and what to expect:

Jodeci, SWV, Dru Hill – July 28 at PNC Music Pavilion

The Summer Block Party event will feature all three r&b groups live. Lawn seats start at $29, and closer-up seating is available up to $150 .

CANCELLED: Lil Durk – July 30 at PNC Music

The “Hellcats & Trackhawks” rapper will bring his Sorry For The Drought Tour to Charlotte. Rappers Kodak Black and NLE Choppa are slated to perform. General admission lawn seats start at $30. Other ticket options go up to more than $200 for close-up seats.

Moneybagg Yo – Aug. 6 at Spectrum Center

Moneybagg Yo will perform live along with Sexy Redd, Luh Tyler and Finesse2Tymes, according to Ticketmaster. Lawn tickets start at $35.

Snoop Dogg, Wiz Khalifa, Too $hort – Aug. 8 at PNC Music Pavilion

Guests can expect a show packed with a few legendary hip hop artists, including Warren G and others to be announced, according to Live Nation. Lawn tickets start at $35.

Beyonce – Aug. 9 at Bank of America Stadium

Beyonce’s highly anticipated Renaissance World Tour will stop in Charlotte in August. Some packages are high as $3500 per person for this show.

Toosii– Aug. 11 at The Fillmore

The “Favorite Song” rapper-singer will put on a show at The Fillmore. Tickets start at $90.

50 Cent – Aug. 16 at PNC Music Pavilion

The “Many Men” rapper will perform his “Final Lap Tour” in Charlotte. Tickets start at $49.

Ayra Starr – Sept. 06 at The Underground

The Nigerian Afropop and r&b star will perform her first headlining show in Charlotte at The Underground. Tickets start at $33.

Chloe Bailey – Sept. 07 at The Fillmore

The “Treat Me” singer is brining her solo tour to Charlotte with tickets starting at $37.

Soulja Boy – Sept. 07 at The Underground

Soulja Boy, the rapper who popularized “Crank Dat” music, has a shown planned in Charlotte with tickets starting at $30.

Lil Baby – Sept. 12 at Spectrum Center

Rapper Lil Baby and others — including Glorilla — are set to put on a show in Charlotte later this year. Ticketmaster has tickets starting at $49.

Raphael Saadiq – Sept. 22 at Ovens Auditorium

The “Ask of You” singer will perform live and revisit Tony! Toni! Tone! hits, according to Ticketmaster. Tickets starting at $49.

NE-YO, Robin Thicke – Sept. 20 at Skyla Credit Union Amphitheatre

NE-YO’s Champagne and Roses Tour will touch down in Charlotte in September with Robin Thicke. Live Nation’s tickets starting at $49.

Drake and 21 Savage – Sept. 22 – 23 at Spectrum Center

Drake’s It Was All a Blur tour alongside rapper 21 Savage will stop in the Queen City later this year. Tickets are on sale now.

Janelle Monae – Oct. 2 at Skyla Credit Union Amphitheatre

The “Lipstick Lover” singer’s Age of Pleasure Tour will stop in Charlotte this fall. Tickets are on sale now.

Lil Yachty – Oct. 4 at The Fillmore

Lil Yachty: The Field Trip Tour will stop in Charlotte this fall. Tickets are on sale now.

Kirk Franklin, Clark Sisters – Oct. 12 at Spectrum Center

These gospel acts, alongside Tye Tribbett, David and Tamela Mann, and Isreal Houghton, will perform in Charlotte at Spectrum Center. Get tickets here. are on sale now.

6lack – Nov. 19 at The Fillmore

6lack — pronounced “black” — will bring the Since I Have a Lover tour to The Fillmore. Tickets are on sale now.

Doja Cat – Nov. 26 at Spectrum Center

Doja Cat’s The Scarlet Tour to Uptown Charlotte. The “Kiss Me More” singer has tickets available now from $75.

42 Dugg – TBA at The Fillmore

42 Dugg’s show was postponed from its original date in 2022.Though the show will be at The Fillmore, but dates have not been announced.