From pop superstars to soul artists and rap legends, the Queen City will see lots of concerts happen this year.
And the list keeps growing. Here’s who and what to expect:
Jodeci, SWV, Dru Hill – July 28 at PNC Music Pavilion
The Summer Block Party event will feature all three r&b groups live. Lawn seats start at $29, and closer-up seating is available up to $150 .
CANCELLED: Lil Durk – July 30 at PNC Music
The “Hellcats & Trackhawks” rapper will bring his Sorry For The Drought Tour to Charlotte. Rappers Kodak Black and NLE Choppa are slated to perform. General admission lawn seats start at $30. Other ticket options go up to more than $200 for close-up seats.
Moneybagg Yo – Aug. 6 at Spectrum Center
Moneybagg Yo will perform live along with Sexy Redd, Luh Tyler and Finesse2Tymes, according to Ticketmaster. Lawn tickets start at $35.
Snoop Dogg, Wiz Khalifa, Too $hort – Aug. 8 at PNC Music Pavilion
Guests can expect a show packed with a few legendary hip hop artists, including Warren G and others to be announced, according to Live Nation. Lawn tickets start at $35.
Beyonce – Aug. 9 at Bank of America Stadium
Beyonce’s highly anticipated Renaissance World Tour will stop in Charlotte in August. Some packages are high as $3500 per person for this show.
Toosii– Aug. 11 at The Fillmore
The “Favorite Song” rapper-singer will put on a show at The Fillmore. Tickets start at $90.
50 Cent – Aug. 16 at PNC Music Pavilion
The “Many Men” rapper will perform his “Final Lap Tour” in Charlotte. Tickets start at $49.
Ayra Starr – Sept. 06 at The Underground
The Nigerian Afropop and r&b star will perform her first headlining show in Charlotte at The Underground. Tickets start at $33.
Chloe Bailey – Sept. 07 at The Fillmore
The “Treat Me” singer is brining her solo tour to Charlotte with tickets starting at $37.
Soulja Boy – Sept. 07 at The Underground
Soulja Boy, the rapper who popularized “Crank Dat” music, has a shown planned in Charlotte with tickets starting at $30.
Lil Baby – Sept. 12 at Spectrum Center
Rapper Lil Baby and others — including Glorilla — are set to put on a show in Charlotte later this year. Ticketmaster has tickets starting at $49.
Raphael Saadiq – Sept. 22 at Ovens Auditorium
The “Ask of You” singer will perform live and revisit Tony! Toni! Tone! hits, according to Ticketmaster. Tickets starting at $49.
NE-YO, Robin Thicke – Sept. 20 at Skyla Credit Union Amphitheatre
NE-YO’s Champagne and Roses Tour will touch down in Charlotte in September with Robin Thicke. Live Nation’s tickets starting at $49.
Drake and 21 Savage – Sept. 22 – 23 at Spectrum Center
Drake’s It Was All a Blur tour alongside rapper 21 Savage will stop in the Queen City later this year. Tickets are on sale now.
Janelle Monae – Oct. 2 at Skyla Credit Union Amphitheatre
The “Lipstick Lover” singer’s Age of Pleasure Tour will stop in Charlotte this fall. Tickets are on sale now.
Lil Yachty – Oct. 4 at The Fillmore
Lil Yachty: The Field Trip Tour will stop in Charlotte this fall. Tickets are on sale now.
Kirk Franklin, Clark Sisters – Oct. 12 at Spectrum Center
These gospel acts, alongside Tye Tribbett, David and Tamela Mann, and Isreal Houghton, will perform in Charlotte at Spectrum Center. Get tickets here. are on sale now.
6lack – Nov. 19 at The Fillmore
6lack — pronounced “black” — will bring the Since I Have a Lover tour to The Fillmore. Tickets are on sale now.
Doja Cat – Nov. 26 at Spectrum Center
Doja Cat’s The Scarlet Tour to Uptown Charlotte. The “Kiss Me More” singer has tickets available now from $75.
42 Dugg – TBA at The Fillmore
42 Dugg’s show was postponed from its original date in 2022.Though the show will be at The Fillmore, but dates have not been announced.