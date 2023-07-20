Wells Fargo donated roughly $420 million through the Open for Business Fund, which has provided more than 200 Community Development Financial Institutions (CDFIs) and other nonprofits with resources to help diverse small business owners thrive. Small businesses are the backbone of our communities – and Wells Fargo is committed to making meaningful investments to help them succeed, including a $20 million grant to Foundation For The Carolinas to establish the Beyond Open grant program.
August is Black Business Month, and Charlotte has several Black-owned businesses to support all month long.
To kick off the month, QCity Metro is partnering with CLT Black Owned to create our Black-Owned Marketplace, powered by Wells Fargo. You can come shop at 222 West Boulevard Suite 112 on August 4 from 1pm-7pm, Aug. 5 from 10am – 7pm and Aug. 6 from 11am to 5pm
The marketplace is a limited shopping experience that transforms the West Boulevard space into a totally Black-owned store for the weekend.
Guests can expect a one-stop shop with products from more than thirty local Black-owned businesses. Products range from skincare and beauty products to art, clothing, jewelry, specialty items and more.
Here are a few businesses shoppers can expect to see in-store.
Griot Designs
Griot Designs is a sustainable wearable art company. The company creates unique accessories, like earrings, made from repurposed and upcycled materials, like bicycle tires, upholstery fabric, raw denim and more.
Ryan Style
Ryan Style is a men’s and women’s apparel brand that offers everything from dresses to pants, skirts, shoes and more.
Curators of Kool
Curators of Kool is a clothing line that keeps it unique. The brand promotes “feel good wear” that centers around positive messages, like its popular HBCU lettermen jacket.
Monet Fit
Monet Fit specializes in women’s fitness and athletic apparel. The “curvy-girl-approved” brand is known for its bright, stretchy workout sets and jumpsuits.