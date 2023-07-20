August is Black Business Month, and Charlotte has several Black-owned businesses to support all month long.

To kick off the month, QCity Metro is partnering with CLT Black Owned to create our Black-Owned Marketplace, powered by Wells Fargo. You can come shop at 222 West Boulevard Suite 112 on August 4 from 1pm-7pm, Aug. 5 from 10am – 7pm and Aug. 6 from 11am to 5pm

The marketplace is a limited shopping experience that transforms the West Boulevard space into a totally Black-owned store for the weekend.

Guests can expect a one-stop shop with products from more than thirty local Black-owned businesses. Products range from skincare and beauty products to art, clothing, jewelry, specialty items and more.

Here are a few businesses shoppers can expect to see in-store.

Griot Designs

Griot Designs is a sustainable wearable art company. The company creates unique accessories, like earrings, made from repurposed and upcycled materials, like bicycle tires, upholstery fabric, raw denim and more.

Ryan Style

Ryan Style is a men’s and women’s apparel brand that offers everything from dresses to pants, skirts, shoes and more.

Curators of Kool

Curators of Kool is a clothing line that keeps it unique. The brand promotes “feel good wear” that centers around positive messages, like its popular HBCU lettermen jacket.

Monet Fit

Monet Fit specializes in women’s fitness and athletic apparel. The “curvy-girl-approved” brand is known for its bright, stretchy workout sets and jumpsuits.