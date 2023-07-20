Self-care is a vital part of health.

Experts, such as Soltana Nosrati, a social worker for Novant Health, say self-care is essential to maintaining a healthy lifestyle.

Nosrati told QCity Metro self-care practice varies person-to-person and activities range from journaling, maintaining a healthy and balanced diet, and prioritizing sleep.

She encourages people to maintain an active lifestyle, limit negative self-talk, and visit the doctor’s office regularly.

She also says setting boundaries with coworkers and loved ones is an important aspect of self-care as well.

Nosrati says often in communities of color, such as the Black community, topics like self-care are often dismissed but play a vital role in health.

“When you talk about mental health in [communities-of-color],” Nosrati told QCity Metro. “It’s often dismissed like you’re just not tough enough. But when you look at it down the road, you see physically, even if you can’t notice it emotionally, the impact of that.”

Here are a few ideas to practice self-care locally:

Fitness

Exercise and staying active can help reduce the effects of stress, making fitness a vital form of self-care.

Kika Stretch Studios Charlotte: At this Black-owned stretch studio, guests are able to stretch the body and relax the mind through guided technique. Sessions vary in price, starting around $80 for a single 45-minute session in the studio and $150 for an hour-long session at home. The studio is open from Wednesday to Friday, 2 p.m. to 7 p.m., and Saturday to Sunday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.



Black Girls Do Hike: This hiking group takes Black women on nature trails throughout the Charlotte area. The group also practices reflection and journaling on each hike.

Evolution Aquatics: This group teaches swimming skills to adults to help them become more comfortable in the water. Guests can join a skills class or join their swim club.

Mad Miles Run Club: Mad Miles Run Club is one of the city’s largest diverse running groups. The free runs happen throughout the week at various Charlotte locations: Mondays at 6:30 p.m. at Social Status, Tuesdays at 6:30 p.m. at YVY Training and Saturdays at 10 a.m. at Elizabeth Park.

Black Girls Do Bike: Charlotte: Work up a sweat at this local chapter of a national nonprofit dedicated to Black women cycling.

Pranayama House Healing Center: The yoga collective offers group and individual yoga sessions led by women of color. Pranayama House also hosts pop-up yoga sessions throughout Charlotte.

Leisure

Relaxing, and taking a mental break, is key to maintaining a healthy lifestyle. From ASMR to journaling, there are many ways to get a little leisure in your life.

Check out these ideas to relax and practice self-care:

Journal at Freedom Park: Unwind, decompress, and write your thoughts down in natural “stadium seating” in the grass at this relaxing park. Freedom Park is located at 1908 E. Boulevard.

CJ Massage LLC: Enjoy a massage at this Black Charlotte natives massage company. This masseuse accepts same-day appointment requests and is located at 6725 Fairview Rd. Suite A.

Community Garden: Join a community garden to relax and get out into nature for some much-needed self-care. One community garden is located at Grier Heights Park, located at 3100 Leroy Street, and Little Sugar Creek Greenway, located at 1319 N Alexander Street.

Pamper Us Mobile Massage Service LLC: Relax at this at-home Black massage service. This Black-owned mobile masseuse is open 7 days a week from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

The Comedy Zone: Laugh at local stand-up comedians at this theater. This comedy club features both local and nationally-known comedians all throughout the week.

Beauty

For most, pampering and self-care are synonymous. A session beautifying yourself can make for some much-needed self-care.

Here are some local businesses that offer beauty services:

Lucky You Salon: From extensions to sister locs, this Black-owned hair salon features all you need for a self-care day. This salon is open from Tuesday to Friday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and on Saturday from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., located at 9605 North Tryon Street, Suite L.

Givens Hair Studio: This Black-owned salon offers box braids, tree braids, boho braids and more for a perfect self-care day. This salon is open seven days a week from 8 a.m. to 11:45 p.m. and is located at 9325 JW Clay Boulevard, Suite 225.

J’Adore Nail Salon: Get a fresh nail set with a complimentary glass of rosé at this Uptown nail salon. It’s located at 220 N Pine Street, Suite C, and is open Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., Saturday from 9:30 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Blush Nails: Enjoy a new manicure and relax to calming music at this nail salon. This salon is located at 2517 Westerly Hills Drive C. The shop is open on Wednesdays from 9:30 a.m. to 7 p.m., Tuesdays through 9:30 a.m. to 8 p.m., Friday from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m., Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sundays from noon to 6 p.m. To book an appointment, call 704-293-0558.