Charlotte Mecklenburg Police Department arrested a 42-year-old man for impersonating a medical professional and sexually assaulting a woman.

Police identified the suspect as Daniel Pitti-Casazola. At the conclusion of the police investigation, Pitti-Casazola was arrested, but police have not yet announced his charges.

According to a statement by CMPD, the incident occurred on Tuesday, July 11, in the 3400 block of Teal Point Drive. Shortly before 3 p.m., officers received a call from a woman advising she received an illegitimate medical exam at her residence from a suspect impersonating a medical professional.

Detectives conducted an investigation and determined that the suspect was not a medical professional and did not have reason to examine the victim, police said.

At the time of the incident, Pitti-Casazola was employed with the Mecklenburg County Health Department as a Spanish Language interpreter, police said.

Anyone with information about this incident or who believes they may also be a victim is asked to call 704-336-8279 and speak directly to a Sex Assault Unit detective.

The investigation into this case is active and ongoing. The public can leave information anonymously by contacting Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600 or http://charlottecrimestoppers.com/.