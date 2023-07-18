Livingstone College named Clifton Huff as its new athletic director on July 10, 2023.

Huff, a 1985 Livingstone College graduate, returns to his alma mater after spending the last six years as the senior athletic director of NCAA Compliance at Clark Atlanta University.

“We’re thrilled to welcome coach Huff back to Livingstone,” Anthony J. Davis, President of Livingstone College, said in a statement. “I have no doubt he will work tirelessly to strengthen athletics at Livingstone and inspire the Stone pride among our students, alumni, and fans.”

Huff has a very diverse collegiate background working in almost all aspects of athletics, from director of athletics to academic enhancement advisor, game operations director, sports information director, and track & field coach.

He spent 12 years as the director of athletics at Livingstone College, making a major impact with facilities, academics, graduation rates, community involvement, and development.

During his tenure, he earned several honors, including being named the Central Intercollegiate Athletic Association (CIAA) Athletic Director of the Year and earning the Jeannette Lee Athletic Achievement Award in 1997 and 1998. In 1998, he received the Commissioner’s Special Recognition Award for leadership.

Huff served in numerous roles for the CIAA, including as the First Vice-President of Conference Officers from 2005-2007 and the President of the Athletic Director’s Association from 1999-2003.

He also served on the CIAA Basketball Tournament Committee from 1999-2007, And as a member 1999-2004 the NCAA Division II Men’s Basketball Regional Select Committee.

“There’s truly no place like home. My athletic career has come full circle from where it started. I am excited about this second opportunity lead and the challenge to build Livingstone College into a national competitive athletic program,” Huff said in a statement.

As an administrator, Huff served at several different colleges and universities where he’s been affiliated with three National Champions, 22 conference titles and hundreds of All- American athletes.