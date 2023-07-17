Charlotte-Mecklenburg police are investigating a shooting that sent a 9-year-old child to the hospital early Sunday morning.

According to a statement by CMPD, shortly before 4 a.m., police were called to the 6600 block of Idlewild Road in east Charlotte.

When officers got there, they discovered a home had been shot into. They also discovered that a 9-year-old victim had been struck in the foot by a bullet, CMPD said.

The victim, who the police department has not identified, was taken to a nearby hospital and treated for minor injuries, police said.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600 or http://charlottecrimestoppers.com/.