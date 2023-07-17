Central Piedmont Community College will unveil its inaugural season of the Parr Arts and Humanities series this fall, including several diverse creatives.

The series will bring in a Miami-based ballet company, Kat Vellos, a Black speaker and author focusing on relationship-building, and Jazz pianist Matthew Quintet, among others.

The Parr Arts and Humanities series is the school’s effort to “enrich” the community. Jeff Lowrance, the school’s vice president of communications, said he hopes the series will inspire students to pursue a path in the arts.

“This series will be an opportunity to visit the college to see authors, performers and musicians that people might not otherwise see,” he told QCity Metro.

The series was funded by a $10 million gift from an unnamed donor. Lowrance said this gift allows the school to execute programming that it couldn’t otherwise.

“We are very excited about the lineup for this first season,” Lowrance said. “We hope that this series will be the start of many seasons to come.