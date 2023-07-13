BW Sweets Bakery, a popular Black-owned bakery in north Charlotte, is closing its physical location to transition to e-commerce.

The bakery announced its closing in an Instagram post, stating that desserts can now be delivered. BW Sweets will also expand its products to restaurants and grocery stores.

“As a business owner, we must constantly look for ways to maintain and expand our business while navigating the rising costs of goods and services and payroll,” the post read. “Thank you so much for all the years of support, and we look forward to seeing you all in the future!”

Instagram users commented under the post with some excited for the change and others feeling bittersweet.

“I’m happy for you but omg how I’m going to miss going to your locations,” one user commented.

“Best of success in this new venture,” another said.

BW Sweets was established in 2011 and gained national recognition after owner Frankie White was a competitor on Food Network’s “Girl Scout Cookie Championship” in 2020.

The bakery currently sells a variety of desserts, including custom cakes, brownies, cookies and dipped apples.

