Last night, Charlotte City Council unanimously approved a request for $3.5 million to renovate Brookhill Village, one of Charlotte’s last naturally-occurring affordable housing communities.

“I want to acknowledge the fantastic work of Antoine Dennard and Griffin Brothers, obviously the wonderful Mr. Sean Keith, the Housing and Neighborhood Services Group, The Harvest Center, and council members, past and present,” District 3 council member Victoria Watlington said, mentioning the parties involved in preserving the community.

“And I know you didn’t happen to be sitting in this seat when it happened, but you’ve been here the whole time, along the way. I’m so happy that we’re able to sit here together and celebrate this,” she finished, motioning to at-large council member LaWana Mayfield.

Griffin Brothers and Quore Advisors took over the property’s ground lease in 2022, and Dennard is a partner.

The funding will be used for roof replacements, updated heating and cooling, new paint and more.

