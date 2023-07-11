98.5
That’s one of the highest health inspection scores earned by a local Black-owned restaurant in the past month.
The score belongs to Quidley’s Delight, a Caribbean restaurant in the University area, from its latest inspection on June 27. Another restaurant, Nick & Mike Bar and Grill, earned the same score a day before.
Restaurants begin with a 100 and lose points as inspectors find violations of state standards. Violations can include improper handwashing by employees, food storage issues, the presence of rodents and even improper labeling, among others.
Here are 12 Black-owned restaurants we found with high health inspection scores from recent inspections.
Quidley’s Delight – 98.5 – June 27
Nick & Mike Bar and Grill – 98.5 – June 26
Freshwaters – 98 – June 23
Fumé Kitchen & Cocktails – 98 – June 27
Weathered Souls – 97.5 – June 30
Nacho Average Food Truck – 97.5
Abudiga Ethiopian Cafe & Restaurant – 97 -June 21
Roy’s Kitchen & Patio – 97
Cuzzo’s Cuisine – 97 – June 29
Leah & Louise – 96.5 – June 22
The People’s Market – 96 – June 16
Jinya Ramen Bar (Uptown) – 96 – June 22
Editor’s Note: Absence from the list does not necessarily note a lesser score. The QCity team searched through the records (as of July 10, 2023) at 30 restaurants from a randomized list. Some restaurants had high scores from inspections outside the specified dates. Some had scores of A, but less than 96. Please check with your favorite restaurant to verify the outcome of their most recent inspection, as health inspection scores change often.