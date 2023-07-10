Julius Peppers and Muhsin Muhammad are the latest enshrinees in the Panthers Hall of Honor Monday.



The honor given to former team players and staff who had an impact on and off the field during their time with the team.



They’ll be recognized in a ceremony at halftime of the Oct. 29 home game against the Houston Texans.

Muhammad played for the Panthers from 1996-2004 and then again in 2008 and 2009. He ranks second in most team-receiving categories.

Peppers played for the Panthers from 2002-09 and then again in 2017 and 2018. He ranks fourth in NFL history with 159.5 sacks, and his 11 career interceptions are the second-most by a defensive end in NFL history.



“Muhsin Muhammad and Julius Peppers were drafted by the Panthers. Both became All-Pros here. Both came back to Carolina to finish their careers. This is another homecoming, a permanent one,” owner David Tepper said in a statement.



Peppers and Muhammad join Steve Smith, Sr., Jake Delhomme, Jordan Gross, Sam Mills and Wesley Walls in the Hall of Honor.



Former team president and general manager Mike McCormack was the first inductee in 1997 and is the only non-player in the group.