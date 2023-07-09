Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is investigating a shooting death in north Charlotte on Saturday.

The first shooting occurred shortly before 7:00 p.m., CMPD said. Officers responded to an assault with a deadly weapon call for service in the 2400 block of Turtle Point Road.

Two victims were transported to the hospital, police said. One victim was pronounced dead at the hospital, and the second victim had non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

The second shooting happened shortly before 8:30 p.m. when officers responded to an assault with a deadly weapon call for service in the 8200 block of North Tryon Street, police said.

When officers got there, they discovered a victim with a gunshot wound. Medic pronounced the victim deceased on the scene.

The investigation into this case is active and ongoing. Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call 704-432-TIPS and speak directly to a Homicide Unit detective.

The public can also leave information anonymously by contacting Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600 or http://charlottecrimestoppers.com/.