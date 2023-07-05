Seventeen minors were arrested during Fourth of July festivities in Uptown last night, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police said.

Nearly 10,000 people gathered in Romare Bearden Park to watch the Charlotte Knights fireworks display at nearby Truist Field, police said.

Chaos erupted after several fights broke out and illegal fireworks were set off by minors at the park, police said.

“Families who were here to enjoy the firework display were disrupted by a few people who were there intentionally to cause issues,” Chief Johnny Jennings told reporters in a press briefing Wednesday.

Charges for the suspects included resist/delay/obstruct, affray, assault on a government official, carrying a concealed weapon, fireworks possession, and discharging fireworks. Police said they recovered four guns recovered from the subjects.

Teenagers from 13 years old to 17 years old, police said.

Guardians for 15 of the juveniles arrested were also cited for contributing to the delinquency of a minor. The accountability falls on the parents, Jennings said.

“You are responsible for the behavior of your young children when you leave them unattended at an event like this,” he said.

Jennings said CMPD had increased presence at the park in preparation for the large gathering. Officers were able to respond quickly to the series of incidents, he said.

“I want to commend our officers and staff for the robust plan we put together, how we were able to execute the plan and de-escalate a lot of situations that easily could’ve gotten out of control last night,” Jennings said.