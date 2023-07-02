Independence Day is often synonymous with fireworks displays. And while some people will choose to have their own small fireworks shows at home, lots of others could be looking for something a bit more grand.

If you’re the latter, there are a number of places in Charlotte expected to put on large fireworks shows for you and your family to enjoy.

Here’s where to see them:

Where: 14523 Carowinds Blvd, Charlotte, NC

Carowinds’ annual fireworks show starts at 10:30 p.m. The fireworks will be visible throughout the park, but the best viewing locations can be found in the Carolina Boardwalk, County Fair, and Celebration Plaza areas.

Where: 5555 Concord Pkwy S, Concord, NC

Hero’s Parade, which celebrates police, fire, and EMT, will happen alongside a fireworks show to end the night. First responders and the military can enter the event for free with ID.

Where: ​​324 S Mint St, Charlotte, NC

The Uptown fireworks show at Truist Field will get started after the Charlotte Knights face off against Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp.

The game starts at 6:35 p.m. Tickets can be purchased on Ticketmaster.

You can also watch the fireworks from Romare Bearden Park.

Where: 5000 Whitewater Center Parkway

The U.S. National Whitewater Center will offer two nights of events to celebrate Independence Day. The events feature two days of yoga, live music and fireworks. Fireworks will follow the headlining musical act each night at 9:30 p.m.