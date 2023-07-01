Charlotte Hornets star LaMelo Ball is staying in the Queen City after finalizing a five-year, $260M max extension with the team, ESPN reports.

Charlotte’s commitment to Ball comes after he averaged career highs in points (23.3) and assists (8.4) last season before being sidelined in February after only playing in 36 games due to multiple ankle sprains.

Why it matters: Since being drafted second overall in the 2020 NBA Draft, the 6-foot-7 point guard has shown the potential to be one of the league’s top players for his ability to create both for himself and his teammates.

Ball, 21, is one of just six players in the NBA to average at least 20 points, 6 rebounds, and 6 assists over the last two seasons.

He became the second-youngest player ever to record 1,000 points, assists and rebounds in his career, behind only Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James. Ball’s nine career triple-doubles are already the most in Hornets franchise history.

Charlotte drafted Brandon Miller with the No. 2 selection in the 2023 NBA draft, providing Ball with a solid running mate in Charlotte for the foreseeable future.