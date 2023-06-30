Charlotte Mecklenburg Police Department is investigating a fatal shooting in the parking lot at PNC Music Pavilion in northeast Charlotte Thursday night.

According to a press release by CMPD, officers responded to a report of a person shot at a concert after it ended around 11 p.m.

They found a male victim who was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

CMPD has not released further information. The victim’s identity has not been released.

Anyone with information is asked to call 704-432-TIPS and speak directly to a Homicide Unit detective. The public can also leave information anonymously by contacting Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600 or http://charlottecrimestoppers.com/.