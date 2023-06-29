Summer is here, and the goal is to “be outside,” but without strict plans!

Enter Camp North End, the summer destination for an unforgettable week of fun, creativity and exploration!

Located just outside Uptown Charlotte, this vibrant urban site is buzzing with special events, local eats and live music.

Camp North End is split into three main different “districts” (Mount, Boileryard, and Keswick) and has enough happening to keep you engaged and entertained all week!

Monday: Operation Bounce-Back

Hex Coffee Kitchen & Natural wines at Camp North End.

The “Monday Blues” can be a challenge to conquer, but Camp North End might be the remedy. Unwind for the evening at The Mount and check out Hex Coffee Kitchen & Natural Wines for a caffeine pick-me-up.

The Boileryard offers the play area with life-sized blocks, chair swings, and plenty of open running space to tire out the little ones!

Tuesday: The run you never knew you needed

Mad Miles Run Club and YVY Fitness host a weekly run at Camp North End. Runners and walkers of all levels are welcome to join the party with a crew that will keep you motivated each step of the way.

Mad Miles Run Club meets at Camp North End every Tuesday.

After the two-mile journey, hang around for the cool-down party with water, music, and line dancing. Bring a friend at 6:30 pm and participate in themed Tuesdays — the most recent was “twin” Tuesday and runners came dressed the same as a partner.

No matter the weather, Mad Miles Run Club happens every Tuesday.

Then, head to Babe & Butcher for all your charcuterie needs, Plant Joy for a twist on veggie-inspired delicacies, and then NoDa Canteen for a start-of-the-week sip.

Wednesday: North End Farmer’s Market

Nestled between The Mount and Keswick, you’ll find the North End Farmers Market each Wednesday from 4 p.m. – 8 p.m. Local farmers showcase their best produce while chefs offer food to the crowd using the freshest ingredients at this market. At the carousel of vendors that lines the breezeway with cool, craft products, visitors can find unique businesses likes Blondies’ Bamboo Tea.

A first-generation bamboo farmer, Blondies’ Bamboo Tea owner Olivia takes sustainability to another level by removing unwanted bamboo from the land and repurposing the plant into various teas. The company also helps funds research for bamboo-activated charcoal and sustainable bamboo tiny homes.

Camp North End’s Farmer’s Market is available every Wednesday

Benefits of bamboo tea include being a source of dietary fiber, anti-inflammatory and antioxidant compounds, and reducing the risk of some diseases. Patrons can take advantage of a three tea for $15 special; I chose Hello Hibiscus, Elderberry, and Lovely Lavender Bamboo Tea.

Thursday: Nostalgic flicks and trivia at Free Range Bar

As a TV and movie lover, this is my favorite night of the week at Camp North End. The Crossroads Cinema outdoor movie series happens every Thursday through August. Doors open at 7 p.m., but until the movie starts at 8:30 pm, guests can play arcade games and grab refreshments.

The lineup includes movies like Space Jam, Jaws, and Rush Hour. Don’t worry about the rain, the show will go on in a covered space!

Movie nights at Camp North End

Another option at Camp North End is Trivia Thursdays hosted by Mindless Minutia at Free Range Bar.

Free Range Bar has a robust wine collection to try and trivia starts at 7 p.m.

Friday: Live music and shopping

Friday marks the beginning of the weekend, and Camp North End’s weekends are known for music, spirits and shopping! Every Friday at 6:30 pm, touring bands and local musicians at Boileryard and DJs at Keswick draw a crowd with live performances at the Boileryard for a night of fun and relaxation.

Guests can also pop into nearby NoDa Canteen for a Noda Colada while enjoying the music. Weekly showcases will be available until December.

Another weekend option is to search for items to spruce up your style at Current Nostalgia, a streetwear boutique where you can find new sneakers, accessories and other apparel. The founder, Dylan Foster-Smith, wants his clothing to represent Charlotte’s unique style.

Current Nostalgia Canteen

Saturday and Sunday

After a long work week, Camp North End is the place to be for family-friendly activities.

Start your Saturday morning at the Boileryard with The Broken Crayon for a kid-friendly art workshops at 10 a.m. The activities are engaging and unique to each child as their imaginations come to life on paper.

The Broken Crayon

While the art dries, head to the stage and catch some kid-friendly tunes with Liz, Holly and the Jolly Lollies. With a sack full of instruments, children are invited to join the band and sing and dance alongside the talent.

Along the way, you might come across Elle, of CLTChalkArt, working on a pavement masterpiece for kids to add to.

After the mini-concert, you can also go on a shopping trip and treat yourself to a new journal or writing tools from Good Postage, shop from 25+ local businesses at Lokal, or find a custom hat at Fitteds — a Black-owned shop.

Lokal by Hygge Good Postage Fitteds

No matter what you’re into, Camp North End has something for everyone, summer through winter, to experience the parts that make Charlotte whole!

