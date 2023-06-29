A Vibe Outside, an annual event that mixes fun with resources for artists, will celebrate its sixth year next month.

The event will feature various activities, including roller skating, music, food and a line dance championship.

Winston “Wilmo” Robinson founded the event in 2017, with the idea to educate Black people about homeownership.

Robinson, who grew up in the Wilmore neighborhood, saw a similar pattern along the Beatties Ford corridor, where he currently lives, which moved him to take action.

He created the event to not only give people something fun to look forward to but wanted to give them access to life-enhancing resources.

This year’s theme is Art Out Loud which celebrates Charlotte’s Black creative culture.

“Our goal is to create enjoyable empowerment,” Robinson said in a release. “People come to feel connectedness. Whether with resources, community or culture. You will leave fulfilled.”

If you go:

When: July 15

Where: 1600 W. Trade St.

Time: 3-8 p.m.

For more information, visit https://www.applesaucegroup.org