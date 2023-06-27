Sol’ Delish CLT, a new soul food restaurant, is coming to the University Area. Sol’ Delish will open in mid-July and will serve lunch, brunch and dinner.

You can expect cuisines such as salmon and grits, a collard green dip, baked turkey wings, chicken and waffles and other American soul fare.

Its signature dish, co-owner Latrell Brice told QCity Metro, will be the lump crab cakes.

Sol’ Delish will also serve classic cocktails and mimosas and will have a signature “Sol’ Punch,” which will feature various liquors mixed with champagne.

Brice, a Pittsburgh native and chef, will co-own the restaurant with his wife, Marilyn Brice and friend, Mac Stephenson.

“I’ve worked in a lot of restaurants, prepping, cooking [and] bussing tables. I’ve worked in the restaurant field from 14 years old up until my twenties,” Latrell Brice said. “But my main passion has always been cooking.”

The group began building the space last summer, although Brice got the idea to establish a restaurant around 2016.

“[This restaurant will be different because of] the love that will be put into the food, especially because it’s coming straight from him (Latrell Brice),” front manager Desirre Heggins said when asked what will make Sol’ Delish unique from other soul food restaurants in Charlotte.

“It’s not a corporate type of thing; It’s more homey, and it’s gonna feel like home to people. It’s gonna make people want to come back,” she said.

Latrell Brice owns two other businesses, but Sol’ Delish will be his first restaurant, which he said, will become his top priority.

The restaurant will replace the former location of Wake Up & Eat, which moved to Harrisburg, N.C., last year.

The exterior of Sol’ Delish. (Daija Peeler/QCity Metro)

Brice said they plan to open a second location in Charlotte and hopes to expand into other states beginning with Atlanta, Ga.

No official opening date has been set as of yet.

If you go

Where: 9211 N. Tryon St., Suite #1

Hours

Mon. – Closed

– Closed Tues. – Thurs. : 11 a.m.- 11 p.m.

: 11 a.m.- 11 p.m. Fri. – Sat.: 11 a.m.

11 a.m. Sun.: 12 p.m. – 9 p.m.

For more information, visit Sol’ Delish CLT Instagram