The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is investigating a shooting early Saturday morning in northeast Charlotte.

According to a statement by CMPD, the incident occurred around 4 a.m. at the 2300 block of N. Graham Street, the parking lot of the now-closed Play House Arcade.

Officers responded to multiple shots fired at the location. When they got there, they found three victims suffering from gunshot wounds.

All three were transported to the hospital, two with life-threatening injuries, police said. One victim had surgery Saturday morning for the injuries suffered during the shooting, police said.

The investigation into this case is active and ongoing. Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call 704-432-TIPS. The public can also leave information anonymously by contacting Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600 or http://charlottecrimestoppers.com/.