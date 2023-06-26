A local LGBTQ advocacy group is boycotting a popular sports bar after multiple allegations of poor treatment of Black customers.

Bar at 316, which promotes itself as “Charlotte’s premier LGBTQ bar,” is located off South Boulevard. It hosts weekly events, including karaoke and drag nights.

The protestors allege that Bar at 316 charges Black customers higher drink prices. They also allege that Black customers are made to wait for service while white customers are served promptly, and that the bar’s owner, Jeff Edwards, has engaged in microaggressions toward patrons of color.

Late Saturday, six protestors carried signs outside the bar. They told QCity Metro they were there to discourage customers from entering. Inside, only a bartender and one customer were visible around 10 p.m.

David McRae, deputy director of the Charlotte Gaymers Network, says he experienced multiple instances of being treated “differently” at Bar at 316.

“Three different times, same [experience],” said McRae, who is Black. “I was never called a [racial] slur, but things just stood out to me that didn’t happen to [white] people.”

McRae alleges that the bar charged him a higher cover charge than it did white customers. He also said he had to wait for drinks while white customers were served quickly.

“I can’t go there,” he said.

QCity Metro made multiple attempts to contact Edwards, the bar’s owner, who did not respond to calls, emails and a note left at the establishment.

Multiple people speak up

Saamel Smith, a former Bar at 316 customer, alleged to QCity Metro that, four years ago at a different LGBTQ club, Edwards called him the n-word while Smith was attempting to break up a bar fight.

“He said, ‘n—er, get your hands off me,’” Smith said.

Smith alleges that Bar at 316 has ignored complaints of racism.

Another former patron, a Black drag performer who uses the stage name Shelby Savage, was scheduled to perform on June 17 but said Edwards interrupted her performance mid-show.

Savage told QCity Metro that Edwards called her a “freak” and instructed the host and DJ to “shut it down,” ending her performance and the drag show entirely.

“I did not speak to him. I didn’t even mutter an okay,” she said. “I just stared blankly.”

Savage, who was one of several drag performers that night, said the incident was upsetting. She said that once she returned to the dressing room, she cried. “It was one of the first times that you feel somebody’s hate is so visceral [toward] you.”

Last Wednesday, CLT Pride, a local LGBTQ advocacy group, shared a press release on its Instagram page announcing a boycott of Bar at 316.

The release stated that drag performers and other LGBTQ+ entertainers no longer perform at the bar. The release included the names of at least 200 people who signed a petition.

Several local organizations, including Carolinas CARE Partnership, Time OUT Youth and Freedom Center for Social Justice, were among the signees, along with individuals and religious leaders, such as former Bishop Tonyia Rawls of Sacred Souls Community Church and Rev. Debra J. Hopkins, a well-known transgender pastor in Charlotte.

Instagram users also shared their experiences in the post’s comments, some alleging a years-long pattern of mistreatment at the bar.

“The Black LGBT Community has been talking about how this place treats us for at least 10 years,” one user commented.

“Been called the N-word to my face at this bar,” another wrote.

One user questioned the bar’s recent recognition as the city’s best gay sports bar. “How did this bar earn best gay bar in Charlotte?!” the comment read.

In an interview with QCity Metro, Jonny Saldana, who serves as executive director of Charlotte Gaymers Network, said, “Racism is extremely rampant everywhere, including in the LGBT community.”

Saldana, who drafted the boycott petition, said the goal was to close Bar at 316.

“We as a [queer] community have a responsibility to hold our own community to the same standards that we expect from everybody else,” Saldana said. “We also need to keep our own community in check when these things do come to light.”

Protesting continues

Mabel Simmons, who is leading the protests, agreed that protestors want to close the bar.

According to Simmons, Edwards’ husband, who co-owns Bar at 316, called the police on the protestors last week, accusing them of blocking the entrance to the bar.

Simmons, who is Black, said she too experienced racism from Edwards, alleging that he called her “the n-word.”

“We’ve had several people that told us that they were charged more money for beverages because of the color of their skin,” Simmons said.

“We want to hurt him where it matters, you know, where they’re gonna listen, because it’s not acceptable,” said Giovonni Diamond, another protestor.

A need for safe spaces

Safe spaces that offer a sense of belonging can be hard to come by for people of color and for the LGBTQ community. Black people in the queer community can have an especially difficult time finding places that are welcoming and inclusive.

According to the National Institutes of Health, a sense of belonging can lower the risks of social isolation, loneliness, self-harm and the prevalence of mental health disorders.

And negative experiences, like the allegations surrounding The Bar at 316, can harm the mental health of those in the queer community.

“Nobody wants to sit at home all the time,” Savage said. “It’s important to feel welcome somewhere because [if you aren’t], then it’s clear all over your body, you’re uncomfortable [and] you can’t be your authentic self.”

For McRae, having a safe space to socialize can help lessen anxiety.

“If you’re coming from a world that’s marginalized and doesn’t want you, it does take a toll on you,” McRae said.

“For some people, it kind of sends them on a spiral of ‘where can I go?” he said.