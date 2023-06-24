Vice President Kamala Harris visited Uptown on Saturday to rally for reproductive rights.

Her visit comes exactly one year after Roe v. Wade was overturned.

Why it matters: 23 million women of reproductive age, or 1 in 3 women, live in a state with what Harris described as an “extreme” abortion ban in effect. Starting Jul 1, 2023, North Carolina’s abortion laws will limit access to most abortions.

Around 1 p.m., Harris was introduced at the Grady Cole Center by Dr. Amy Bryant, a board-certified OBGYN and abortion care provider since 2009.

Bryant also made remarks about recent changes to abortion laws.

“I did not go into medicine to practice law,” Bryant said. “Pregnancy is just too complicated to legislate.”

Harris said her visit was to rally the public for reproductive rights.

“All of us are now called upon to advance the promise of freedom,” Harris said. “Including the freedom of every woman to make decisions about her own body, not the government telling her what to do.”

During her speech, she called abortion bans an attack on “fundamental rights” which she says is the cause of a healthcare crisis, citing the present maternal mortality rate.

She also noted that some abortion bans, like those in Florida and Texas, start around 6 weeks before most people even become aware of their pregnancy.

Harris also said that extremists who pass abortion laws are only the beginning, listing recent book bans and attacks on the right to vote as concerns.

The Vice President encouraged North Carolina residents to make their voices heard about laws regarding reproductive rights.

She suggested that anyone concerned about abortion bans organize and vote.

“Have the courage to stand for freedom,” Harris said.

Watch the rally on Youtube.