The Charlotte Hornets selected Alabama’s Brandon Miller with the second pick in the 2023 NBA Draft last night.

The Hornets were slated between Miller or G League Ignite guard Scoot Henderson with their pick following San Antoni’s first overall selection of Victor Wembanyama.

A private workout helped seal the deal for Charlotte’s decision to pick Miller, according to a report by the Charlotte Observer.

Michael Jordan made the final decision on the pick, just a week after he sold a majority stake in the Hornets.

The 6-foot-9 forward can play multiple positions on the court. The Hornets hope Miller’s game will complement star LaMelo Ball, especially as a reliable scoring option.

“Melo is my guy,” Miller said in a post draft interview. “I think with Melo, as good of a point guard as he is, I just kind of fill in the place [on the court]. And I know he is going to be the big brother for me away from home.”

What the team is getting

Miller established himself as the top freshman in college basketball last season. In his lone season at Alabama, he averaged 18.8 points, 8.2 rebounds and 2.1 assists.

He became the first player in Southeastern Conference (SEC) history to be named the league’s player of the year, freshman of the year and tournament most valuable player in the same season.

He helped lead Alabama to a 31-6 record and a Sweet Sixteen appearance at the National College Athletic Association (NCAA) tournament.

According to Draft Net, his closest NBA comparison is Paul George.

Miller arrival in Charlotte comes months after his name surfaced in court testimony in a capital murder case involving a former teammate. Former Alabama player Darius Miles and another man are charged in the fatal January shooting of 23-year-old Jamea Harris.

A police officer testified that Miles texted Miller and asked him to bring Miles’ gun in the early morning hours of the shooting. Miller has not been accused of any crime.

Hornets General Manager Mitch Kupchak said the team did its “due diligence” with the investigation before deciding to select Miller.