Today makes just over two years since Juneteenth became a federal holiday. Following a summer of protests after the deaths of George Floyd and Breonna Taylor in 2022, President Biden officially recognized the significance of June 19, 1865 — the day widely held as the official ending of American slavery.
Local celebrations of Juneteenth range from barbecues to local street festivals, Back business expos and more.
Juneteenth at the Gantt
12 p.m. – 6 p.m.
Harvey B. Gantt Center – 551 South Tryon Street, Charlotte, N.C.
Juneteenth COLORS OF LOVE Brunch
11 a.m. -2:30 p.m.
Freshwaters Southern New Orleans – 516 North Graham Street, Charlotte, N.C.
“AKWAABA!” A Juneteenth Family Event
2 p.m.
The Parr Center at CPCC – 1201 Elizabeth Avenue, Charlotte, N.C.
Kinfolk’s Juneteenth Cookout
2 p.m. – 7 p.m.
CLT Hub – 750 West Morehead Street, Charlotte, N.C.
Juneteenth Buy Black Fest
2 p.m. – 9 p.m.
1600 W Trade St., Charlotte, N.C.
Juneteenth First Miles Run Club – Black Out Edition
6:30 p.m. – 8 p.m.
beSocial – 1519 Central Avenue, Charlotte, NC
Ebonyfest Juneteenth Festival
5 p.m. – 10 p.m.
Rotary Island Pavilion – 107 N South St, Gastonia, N.C.
McCoy Cemetery Remembrance Service
5:30 p.m.
St. Mark’s Episcopal Church – 8600 Mt. Holly-Huntersville Rd., Huntersville, N.C.