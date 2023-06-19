Today makes just over two years since Juneteenth became a federal holiday. Following a summer of protests after the deaths of George Floyd and Breonna Taylor in 2022, President Biden officially recognized the significance of June 19, 1865 — the day widely held as the official ending of American slavery.

Local celebrations of Juneteenth range from barbecues to local street festivals, Back business expos and more.

12 p.m. – 6 p.m.

Harvey B. Gantt Center – 551 South Tryon Street, Charlotte, N.C.

11 a.m. -2:30 p.m.

Freshwaters Southern New Orleans – 516 North Graham Street, Charlotte, N.C.

2 p.m.

The Parr Center at CPCC – 1201 Elizabeth Avenue, Charlotte, N.C.

2 p.m. – 7 p.m.

CLT Hub – 750 West Morehead Street, Charlotte, N.C.

2 p.m. – 9 p.m.

1600 W Trade St., Charlotte, N.C.

6:30 p.m. – 8 p.m.

beSocial – 1519 Central Avenue, Charlotte, NC

5 p.m. – 10 p.m.

Rotary Island Pavilion – 107 N South St, Gastonia, N.C.

5:30 p.m.

St. Mark’s Episcopal Church – 8600 Mt. Holly-Huntersville Rd., Huntersville, N.C.