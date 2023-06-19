From pop superstars to soul artists and rap legends, the Queen City will see lots of concerts happen this year.

And the list keeps growing. Here’s who and what to expect:

Alicia Keys – July 2 at Spectrum Center

Alicia Keys’ Keys to the Summer tour will come to Charlotte in July. Tickets are on sale now starting at $39.

Don Toliver – July 4 at Skyla Credit Union Amphitheatre

The rapper’s Thee Love Sick Tour 2023 will come to Charlotte on Independence Day. Tickets are on sale now.

Erykah Badu – July 16 at Spectrum Center

The “Tyrone” singer’s show will also feature Yasin Bey — formerly known as rapper Mos Def. Tickets start at $235 and go up to beyond $345 for prime seating.

Jodeci, SWV, Dru Hill – July 28 at PNC Music Pavilion

The Summer Block Party event will feature all three r&b groups live. Lawn seats start at $29, and closer-up seating is available up to $150 .

Lil Durk – July 30 at PNC Music Pavilion

The “Hellcats & Trackhawks” rapper will bring his Sorry For The Drought Tour to Charlotte. Rappers Kodak Black and NLE Choppa are slated to perform. General admission lawn seats start at $30. Other ticket options go up to more than $200 for close-up seats.

Moneybagg Yo – Aug. 6 at Spectrum Center

Moneybagg Yo will perform live along with Sexy Redd, Luh Tyler and Finesse2Tymes, according to Ticketmaster. Lawn tickets start at $35.

Snoop Dogg, Wiz Khalifa, Too $hort – Aug. 8 at PNC Music Pavilion

Guests can expect a show packed with a few legendary hip hop artists, including Warren G and others to be announced, according to Live Nation. Lawn tickets start at $35.

Beyonce – Aug. 9 at Bank of America Stadium

Beyonce’s highly anticipated Renaissance World Tour will stop in Charlotte in August. Some packages are high as $3500 per person for this show.

Toosii– Aug. 11 at The Fillmore

The “Favorite Song” rapper-singer will put on a show at The Fillmore. Tickets start at $90.

Lil Baby – Sept. 12 at Spectrum Center

Rapper Lil Baby and others — including Glorilla — are set to put on a show in Charlotte later this year. Ticketmaster has tickets starting at $49.

Raphael Saadiq – Sept. 22 at Ovens Auditorium

The “Ask of You” singer will perform live and revisit Tony! Toni! Tone! hits, according to Ticketmaster. Tickets starting at $49.

NE-YO, Robin Thicke – Sept. 20 at Skyla Credit Union Amphitheatre

NE-YO’s Champagne and Roses Tour will touch down in Charlotte in September with Robin Thicke. Live Nation’s tickets starting at $49.

Drake and 21 Savage – Sept. 22 – 23 at Spectrum Center

Drake’s It Was All a Blur tour alongside rapper 21 Savage will stop in the Queen City later this year. Tickets are on sale now.

Janelle Monae – Oct. 2 at Skyla Credit Union Amphitheatre

The “Lipstick Lover” singer’s Age of Pleasure Tour will stop in Charlotte this fall. Tickets are on sale now.

Lil Yachty – Oct. 4 at The Fillmore

Lil Yachty: The Field Trip Tour will stop in Charlotte this fall. Tickets are on sale now.

Kirk Franklin, Tye Tribbett, Clark Sisters – Oct. 12 at Spectrum Center

These three gospel acts, alongside David and Tamela Mann, and Isreal Houghton, will perform in Charlotte at Spectrum Center. Get tickets here. are on sale now.

42 Dugg – TBA at The Fillmore

42 Dugg’s show was postponed from its original date in 2022.Though the show will be at The Fillmore, but dates have not been announced.