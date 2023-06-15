Mecklenburg County, in partnership with the Second Ward High School Alumni Foundation, is hosting a celebration honoring the city’s first high school for Black students on Saturday, July 15.

“Tiger Day”, a tribute to the school’s tiger mascot, will take place from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Second Ward Gymnasium located at 710 E. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd.

Why it matters: Second Ward High School, established in 1923, played a vital role in providing education for Black students during segregation until its closure in 1969.

The event will feature historical exhibits and videos that highlight the significance of Second Ward High School.

Community leaders will share remarks and reflections on the school’s importance. The event also includes a variety of activities, including a kids’ zone with crafts, engaging historical exhibits, and music. A buffet lunch will be served from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The event is free and open to the public. People are required to register for the event via Eventbrite.