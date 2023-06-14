A new exhibition that houses art from renowned Black artists will debut July 1 at the Mint Museum Uptown Levine Center for the Arts.

“The Vault” will feature works from notable artists like Romare Bearden, Elizabeth Catlett, and Jacob Lawrence alongside Black ephemera – historical magazines, photographs and the like.

These works come from four, Black collectors who reside in Charlotte: Cheryse and Christoper Terry, Judy and Patrick Diamond, Christy and Quincy Lee, and Nina and James Jackson.

Cheryse and Christopher Terry. Photo: Sancho Smalls Christy and Quincy Lee. Photo: Breonna Collier Judy and Patrick Diamond. Photo: Carey King

“‘The Vault’ is an exhibition that gives a peek into the homes of some of Charlotte’s most passionate art collectors — what they find fascinating, meaningful, or beautiful — and may inspire others to start their own collection of objects that have personal value,” Mint Museum president and CEO Todd Herman said in an emailed statement.

“These collectors particularly share a passion for art that reflects the African American experience — from Black Santa figures to works by Romare Bearden and beyond.”

“The Vault” kicks off “The Year of the Collector,” an exhibition roster displaying collections from various art collectors.

An opening celebration for the exhibition is scheduled for July 15, along with an artist chat.