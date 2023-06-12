The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department arrested two suspects in connection to the May 15 murder of Juan Santiago-Flores.

Police arrested Erik Espino-Perez and William Espino-Perez while trying to re-enter the United States, Charlotte Mecklenburg Police Department reported.

Both suspects fled to Mexico following Santiago-Flores’ murder, police said.

According to a statement from CMPD, on May 15, 2023, at approximately 1:00 a.m., officers responded to investigate shots fired in the area of the 2100 block of Milton Road. When officers got there, they located Santiago-Flores with apparent gunshot wounds.

Medic responded to the scene and transported the victim to the hospital, where he was pronounced deceased.

The arrests are the result of a coordinated effort of the CMPD’s Violent Criminal Apprehension Team (VCAT), FBI and the U.S. Customs and Border Protection. The following warrants were obtained for the arrests of both suspects:

Murder

Conspiracy to Commit Robbery with a Dangerous Weapon

Attempted Robbery with a Dangerous Weapon

Shooting into an Occupied Dwelling

Attempted Murder

The investigation into this case is active and ongoing.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call 704-432-TIPS and speak directly to a Homicide Unit detective. The public can also leave information anonymously by contacting Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600 or http://charlottecrimestoppers.com/.