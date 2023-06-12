From parades to art events, food tasting and more, Charlotte has no shortage of ways to celebrate freedom from now through Juneteenth on Monday, June 19.

Juneteenth, a federal holiday celebrating the ending of American slavery, was first celebrated in Texas. On June 19, 1895 — two years after the Emancipation Proclamation — Union troops arrived in Galveston Bay, Texas, the farthest and last place to surrender during the Civil War, making it what most people consider the “last” place to be freed.

Here are 19 ways to celebrate the holiday in and around the Queen City:

1. Juneteenth Festival of the Carolinas | June 15 – 18

Now in its 26th year, this is Charlotte’s longest-running celebration of the holiday. The full lineup includes a gospel show, free youth opportunities, a luncheon and other events.

2. Juneteenth Charlotte Celebration | June 16-17

This free event includes a weekend of arts and entertainment, including a fashion show, mini workshops and music.

3. Juneteenth Celebration of the Historic West End | June 17

This West End event will feature health screenings, giveaways, music, live performances and more on Senior Drive.

4. Juneteenth at the Gantt | June 19

Enjoy free admission, workshops, film screenings, and other activities at the Harvey B. Gantt Center.

5. Juneteenth Spades Tournament | June 17

Gather your crew for a Spade tournament at Victoria Yards. Live music & entertainment, food & merchant vendors will be available.

6. A Jazzy Juneteenth | June 19

Bring a blanket or a chair for food trucks, local vendors and live jazz at Ivy Hall.

7. Blumenthal’s Juneteenth Jam Block Party | June 17

Music, food trucks, double-dutch, and a TikTok dance battle are happening in Uptown.

8. North Carolina Juneteenth Unityfest | June 17

This free, family-friendly event will have music, crafts, local vendors and activities for children.

9. Juneteenth GOLF Classic & Celebration | June 17

Participate in a charity event that includes a morning golf tournament and evening GALA of food, drinks, music, a silent auction and more.

10. Juneteenth at the Charlotte Museum of History | June 17

Honor the Charlotteans who participated in the 1960s sit-ins as artists paint live portraits of them. Also, tour historic Black homesites.

11. N&C’s Juneteenth Celebration | June 17

This youth-empowerment-focused event at Charlotte Art League will have games, activities, food and more on Saturday.

12. 5K & Makers Pop-Up | June 17

Join a morning 5K with Mad Miles Run Club that will end at a Black-owned business pop-up. Expect food trucks, music and more at this free event.

13. Juneteenth’s Buy-Black Fest | June 19

A family-friendly event featuring a kids zone, DJ, and an array of vendors, including food trucks, retail, dessert, & artisans

14. Juneteenth Colors of Love Brunch | June 19

Networking, a Black art exhibit, brunch and meaningful conversation are happening at Fresh Waters restaurant.

15. Juneteenth Lifestival | June 17

Celebrate at the Fran’s Kids and Boys and Girls Center with horseback riding, arts and crafts, bounce houses and more.

16. ​​​​​​EbonyFest | June 17

Celebrate Black culture at this festival featuring live entertainment,a barber shop wrap session and a luncheon at Rotary Island Pavilion in Gastonia, North Carolina25th Annual

17. 7th Annual Juneteenth Freedom Festival | June 17

Expect live music, performances, vendors, food and a tribute for the 50th anniversary of Hip-Hop in Columbia, S.C.

18. Juneteenth Fashion Exposé | June 17

Watch models strut down the runway as they sport original pieces, and if you’re up for it, get your model on too.

19. 25th Annual QCT Charlotte Pilgrimage Tour – Juneteenth 2023 | Multiple Dates

Enjoy a professionally-guided tour of over 50 historic sites, including 3 existing slave cemeteries across Charlotte.