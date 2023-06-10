A man faces murder charges after the death of a victim following a Thursday morning shooting in Uptown.

According to a statement by the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, shortly after 2:30 a.m., officers were in the 300 block of North Brevard Street area when they were flagged regarding a disturbance.

Officers then heard a gunshot at the location and saw the suspect fleeing the area with a firearm.

The suspect, identified as 35-year-old Brandon Carteea Allen, was taken into custody without incident and located a male victim who had sustained an apparent gunshot wound, police said.

The victim, later identified as 26-year-old Martell Lavelle Davis, was transported to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries, CMPD said.

On Friday, June 9, Davis died at the hospital from the injuries sustained during this incident, police said.

On the day of the incident, Allen was arrested and charged with attempted murder, assault with a deadly weapon with the intent to kill, inflicting serious injury, and discharging a firearm in the city limits, police said.

When Davis died, CMPD updated Allen’s charges to first-degree murder and discharge of a firearm into occupied property, police said.

The investigation into this case is active and ongoing. Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call 704-432-TIPS. The public can also leave information anonymously by contacting Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600 or http://charlottecrimestoppers.com/.