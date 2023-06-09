$1,832.19 is the average cost of rent in Charlotte, N.C., according to April data from the Waller, Weeks and Johnson Rental Index.

Based on this number, Charlotteans who make around $73,000 a year are considered “rent burdened,” meaning they spend at least 30% of their income on rent.

On the other hand, those who make under $44,000 are considered “severely rent burdened,” meaning they spend at least 50% of their income on rent.

The study places Charlotte as the most expensive among other major N.C. cities, including Raleigh, Durham and Greensboro.

Wichita, Kan., ranks 1st for the least expensive rent, with the average resident paying $998.97, while San Jose, CA ranks 1st for the most expensive rent, with the average cost being $3,289.09.



View the rental index here