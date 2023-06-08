|Music & Entertainment
Charlotte R&B Music Experience (Fri): Tyrese, Monica, 112, Mya, Silk and more hit the stage at Spectrum Center.
Coco Jones (Sat.): Catch the ‘ICU’ artist at QC Soundstage.
Robyn Springer at Middle C. Jazz (Thu, Fri, Sun): Listen to renditions of Anita Baker while enjoying craft cocktails and small plates.
Classic Black Cinema Series: “Island In The Sun” (Sun): Catch the classic Black film that explores themes of infidelity, racism and murder.
Detroit’ 67 play (Fri-Sun): When a mysterious woman finds her way into their lives, these siblings clash over much more than the family business.
Food
Eat Blk Charlotte Food Truck Rally (Sat): Try various dishes from some of Charlotte’s Black-owned food trucks and vendors.
Taste of Charlotte (Fri-Sun): Try samples from area restaurants with local performances and activities.
Note: Events are sometimes rescheduled, changed or canceled. Check before going.