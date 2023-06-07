Mecklenburg County Commissioners approved a $2.3 billion budget Tuesday night, a $156 million increase from the previous year.
The budget includes a 3.5% property tax increase that will help fund social services, schools, community centers and more.
Arts and Culture
- $3.5 million will be allocated to the Arts and Science Council, up by $1.4 million from last year, and will include:
-$113,000 for public art programs
– $750,000 for operating support
– $500,000 for culture block programming, which offers various art classes for the
community
– $30,000 for artist support grants
Housing Insecurity
The budget includes $25 million in new funding to help residents achieve housing security.
- $14 million for “Helping Out Mecklenburg Homeowners with Economic Support,” or the HOMES program – provides grants to qualifying homeowners for property tax payment assistance.
- A $222,000 increase in the contract with the United Way of Greater Charlotte, which is implementing the plan.
- $350,000 for a planning grant to build a strong system navigation framework.
- $150,000 for a planning grant to encourage more vendors to participate in critical home repair programs.
- $75,000 for a planning grant to extend emergency rental assistance programs.
- $500,000 to recruit landlords for more participation in rental subsidy programs
- $1 million to pilot an emergency rental assistance program in Mecklenburg County
- $200,000 increase to Legal Aid for eviction prevention efforts
- $2 million for the Charlotte Rescue Mission
Other highlights from the budget include:
- $40 million on environmental efforts, such as land acquisition and stormwater, solid waste and air quality operating expenses
- 3% raises for county employees
- $25.3 million for Meck Pre-K
- $6.7 million to Mecklenburg’s EMS agency, Medic, for equipment including vehicles, technology replacements and “auto-loading” stretchers; $3.6 million for EMTs, paramedics and other staff
- $3 million to Three Sisters Market co-op grocery store planned for the West Boulevard corridor
- $128,000 to reopen Latta Place