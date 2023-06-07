Hospital CEOs call on Mecklenberg County to build a field hospital, saying that there is a potential need for as many as 3,000 additional hospital beds as COVID-19 cases surge.

Mecklenburg County Commissioners approved a $2.3 billion budget Tuesday night, a $156 million increase from the previous year.  

The budget includes a 3.5% property tax increase that will help fund social services, schools, community centers and more.

Arts and Culture 

  • $3.5 million will be allocated to the Arts and Science Council, up by $1.4 million from last year, and will include: 

    -$113,000 for public art programs 

             – $750,000 for operating support 

            – $500,000 for culture block programming, which offers various art classes for the
community

             – $30,000 for artist support grants

Housing Insecurity

The budget includes $25 million in new funding to help residents achieve housing security.

  • $14 million for “Helping Out Mecklenburg Homeowners with Economic Support,” or the HOMES program – provides grants to qualifying homeowners for property tax payment assistance. 
  • A $222,000 increase in the contract with the United Way of Greater Charlotte, which is implementing the plan.
  • $350,000 for a planning grant to build a strong system navigation framework. 
  • $150,000 for a planning grant to encourage more vendors to participate in critical home repair programs.
  • $75,000 for a planning grant to extend emergency rental assistance programs. 
  • $500,000 to recruit landlords for  more participation in rental subsidy programs
  • $1 million to pilot an emergency rental assistance program in Mecklenburg County
  • $200,000 increase to Legal Aid for eviction prevention efforts
  • $2 million for the Charlotte Rescue Mission

Other highlights from the budget include:

  • $40 million on environmental efforts, such as land acquisition and stormwater, solid waste and air quality operating expenses
  • 3% raises for county employees
  • $25.3 million for Meck Pre-K
  • $6.7 million to Mecklenburg’s EMS agency, Medic, for equipment including vehicles, technology replacements and “auto-loading” stretchers; $3.6 million for EMTs, paramedics and other staff
  • $3 million to Three Sisters Market co-op grocery store planned for the West Boulevard corridor
  • $128,000 to reopen Latta Place

View the full budget here.

